College Baseball Player All Smiles After Robbing Big Brother of Extra-Base Hit
UMBC swung through College Park on Tuesday for a single game series against Maryland, beating the Terrapins 5-2. Maryland trailed by two in the bottom of the 8th when senior Jacob Orr hit a ball hard towards the wall in left field.
Unfortunately for Orr the UMBC outfielder made a tremendous leaping catch to rob him of what would have probably been an extra-base hit. Even worse, the guy who did it is probably never going to let him forget it because it was his little brother Danny, a freshman at UMBC.
Danny Orr stood up with a huge smile on his face knowing he had just robbed his big brother. He then high-fived a teammate and pointed back towards the infield, possibly to the pitcher, but more likely to his brother who was headed back to the dugout.
The Orr brothers finished the game a combined 1-for-8 with three stirkeouts, but Danny was able to score one of the Retrievers' runs.