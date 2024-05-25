East Carolina Steals Home Against Wichita State to Stay Alive in AAC Tournament
No. 9 East Carolina, the top seed in the American Athletic Conference tournament, was in a Saturday morning battle with No. 4 seed Wichita State, tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth inning.
The top-seeded Pirates needed a win to stay alive in the AAC tournament, and boy did they find a way to deliver.
With the bases loaded and two outs, ECU's Dixon Williams saw the Shockers taking their time throwing the ball back to the mound. At first opportunity, he darted for home for the win, taking everybody by surprise, even the ESPN camera operator.
The gamble paid off, as the Pirates stayed alive in the postseason tournament. East Carolina will play Wichita State once again on Saturday afternoon. The winner will advance to Sunday's conference championship and play the winner of Saturday's other AAC matchup between Tulane and Florida Atlantic.