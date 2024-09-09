SI

Florida State Baseball Went Viral With One Simple Mistake

Stephen Douglas

Florida State Seminoles baseball.
Florida State Seminoles baseball. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Florida State has a new baseball director of operations. Generally, this would not be newsworthy outside the campus community, but the official announcement of this news came with one of the most amusing images you'll ever see.

While the official school website's release features your basic background informoation about the hire, the featured image on social media plays a weird trick on the eyes and quickly went viral this morning. In approximately four hours more the tweet had been viewed by more than two million people.

You'll immediately see why.

You probably had to look twice. You're not alone. The most popular comparison for the image is to Spider-Man's Kingpin, while the guy with the shrunken head from Beetlejuice has also been thrown around. Though my personal favorite is all the people who very specifically joked that he is "800 pounds." Groot and Tom Brady have also made appearances in the replies and quotes.

There are worse reasons to go viral.

It didn't take long for the social media team to see what was happening, but they have thankfully left the original up while adding a second post early in the afternoon saying "garnet-on-garnet looks better on the baseball field than a graphic."

It's safe to say the Internet preferred the original.

