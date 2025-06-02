College Baseball Coach Slams Florida's Kevin O'Sullivan for 'Ripping Into' NCAA Staff
Coastal Carolina baseball coach Kevin Schnall blasted Florida Gators coach Kevin O'Sullivan for his apparent behavior towards both NCAA and East Carolina staff prior to the Gators' 11-4 loss to the Pirates at Coastal Carolina's Spring Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C., on Sunday.
According to WNCT-TV's Brian Bailey, O'Sullivan, upset that the Gators' game against East Carolina was delayed from 12:06 to 1:06 p.m. ET due to a Saturday night game that went late, "ripped into" the NCAA staff and even had some words for Pirates players. East Carolina went on to defeat the Pirates, who were later bested by Schnall's Chanticleers.
And Schnall didn't appreciate O'Sullivan's reported behavior, ripping into the Florida coach for the apparent way he treated the stadium's on-site staff.
"One last thing I have—I have to say this and I don't know if I'm supposed to say this or not but I believe in standing up for what's right," Schnall said. "And what transpired this morning on our field—Another coach disrespected our associate AD [athletic director] who works as hard as anybody in our entire program."
"He disrespected our field crew, who are the salt of the earth. These guys would do anything for our program. It's not okay. And this needs to be brought up. Absolutely disrespectful. As a coach, it's our job to mentor young kids and the way he treated the two site reps, the way he treated our associate AD, the way he treated our field crew—it's absolutely unacceptable."
"That's what I'm most disappointed about. This is a national champion coach who thinks he can come in here and try to bully people around. Disappointed. Disappointed. Somebody a lot of coaches look up to—for him to act that way, really disappointed. He disrespected a Hall of Fame coach, who's the site rep here. That's all I got to say."
After Florida's game, O'Sullivan was asked about the situation.
"I don't want to address that right now," O'Sullivan said. "I handled it properly at the end of the game."
With the win over East Carolina, Schnall's Chanticleers stamped a ticket to the Super Regionals of the NCAA tournament. The Gators' season, meanwhile, comes to an end with the defeat to the Pirates.