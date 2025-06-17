Louisville Baseball Walks Off Oregon State to Book CWS Semifinals Matchup
The Louisville Cardinals baseball team advanced to the College World Series semifinals thanks to an electric walk-off win in the bottom of the ninth inning against Oregon State on Tuesday.
Oregon State tied the game at 6-6 during the top of the ninth. The Cardinals responded by loading the bases in the bottom of ninth. Louisville's Eddie King Jr. then hit a sacrifice fly to center field, giving Alex Alicea enough time to run home from third base to record the winning run for a 7-6 victory.
Alicea remained on home plate to savor the moment as he was clearly emotional. The rest of his team ran onto the field to celebrate the Cardinals' win. The team was chanting "Eddie!" to celebrate the right fielder's big moment.
Oregon State was eliminated from the CWS after its second loss of the tournament.
Louisville will go on to face Coastal Carolina in the semifinals for a chance to book a trip to the CWS championship series this weekend.