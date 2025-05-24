Ole Miss Outfielders Have Violent Collision During SEC Tournament Win vs. Arkansas
The Ole Miss Rebels had a scare in the outfield during their win over Arkansas in the SEC Tournament on Friday. While the 'Rebs won 5-2, two of their outfielders were involved in a violent collision on a play where Razorbacks second baseman Cam Kozeal scored on an inside-the-park home run.
Kozeal hit the ball to right-center in the bottom of the 2nd inning and the ball was right between Ole Miss center fielder Isaac Humphrey and right fielder Ryan Moerman. Humphrey and Moerman ran into each other full-speed. Gloves, hats and sunglasses went flying. Moerman got the worst of it and was slow to get up while Humphrey was able to get up and limp to the ball.
Humphrey was able to shake it off and stay in, but Moerman had to leave the game.
Moerman, who started all 57 games for Ole Miss this season, hurt his knee on the play and is also in the concussion protocol according to the Clarion Ledger. The Rebels will take on LSU in the SEC Tournament semifinals on Saturday afternoon.