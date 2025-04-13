Man Ends Bee Delay in College Baseball Game By Removing Hive With Bare Hand
The start of a college baseball game between Rice University and South Florida on Sunday was briefly delayed due to the emergence of a beehive in one of the dugouts.
Fortunately, things were able to get underway before too long, thanks to one heroic individual's bravery. A bearded man could be seen entering the South Florida dugout and, using only his bare hand, removing the beehive from the roof of the dugout and placing it into a container.
No protective gear. No gloves. Nothing.
The game's announcers were equally bewildered by the individual's ability to remove the beehive with just his hands.
The Bulls were all out on the field while the away dugout was cleared out, not wanting to go within stinging distance of the bees. Ultimately, play was able to resume after just a short delay.
Just last season, an MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks was delayed roughly two hours due to a beehive near the field. Fortunately, the quick disposal of the hive prevented such an extreme delay during Sunday's series finale at Reckling Park.