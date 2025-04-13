SI

Man Ends Bee Delay in College Baseball Game By Removing Hive With Bare Hand

Karl Rasmussen

A man removes a beehive from the away dugout of Reckling Park before Rice vs. South Florida
A man removes a beehive from the away dugout of Reckling Park before Rice vs. South Florida / Screenshot via Jomboy Media on X

The start of a college baseball game between Rice University and South Florida on Sunday was briefly delayed due to the emergence of a beehive in one of the dugouts.

Fortunately, things were able to get underway before too long, thanks to one heroic individual's bravery. A bearded man could be seen entering the South Florida dugout and, using only his bare hand, removing the beehive from the roof of the dugout and placing it into a container.

No protective gear. No gloves. Nothing.

The game's announcers were equally bewildered by the individual's ability to remove the beehive with just his hands.

The Bulls were all out on the field while the away dugout was cleared out, not wanting to go within stinging distance of the bees. Ultimately, play was able to resume after just a short delay.

Just last season, an MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks was delayed roughly two hours due to a beehive near the field. Fortunately, the quick disposal of the hive prevented such an extreme delay during Sunday's series finale at Reckling Park.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/College Baseball