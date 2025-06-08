Tennessee Baseball Coach Had a Hilarious Excuse for Delayed In-Game Interview
Tony Vitello's quest to lead Tennessee to back-to-back national championships was made harder as the Volunteers dropped Game 1 of a best-of-three series against Arkansas on Saturday. It was a highly combative game that featured both teams getting warned after some trash-talking approached the line. But it wasn't all contentious as Vitello joined ESPN for an in-game interview in which he provided insight and apologized for delaying the live hit.
"Sorry for the delay," he said. "I have a small bladder."
The announcers loved this honest line, offering genuine laughter.
Vitello used a lot of solid material to become a breakout star in Omaha last year and it appears he continues to explore the space. Tennessee needs to rebound and beat the Razorbacks twice in a row to continue their title defense and give their manager more chances to fire off one-liners.