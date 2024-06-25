Tennessee Beats Texas A&M to Win Men's College World Series
The Tennessee Volunteers entered the men's NCAA tournament as the nation's No. 1 seed. They finished it still on top.
Tennessee defeated the Texas A&M Aggies, 6–5, in Monday night's Game 3 of the Men's College World Series finals to capture the program's first-ever national championship. The Volunteers became the first program since Miami in 1999 to win the title as the No. 1 national seed.
The Volunteers got off to a fast start on Monday, with Christian Moore hitting a leadoff home run to open the scoring. Tennessee held a 6–1 lead after seven innings, but the Aggies scored a pair of runs in the eighth and ninth innings to tighten the score. Relief pitcher Aaron Combs struck out Ted Burton to end the game.
Texas A&M won Game 1 of the series but lost the final two contests. The Aggies left nine runners on base on Monday night. Volunteers pitcher Zander Sechrist earned the win, allowing one run on six hits and one walk over 5 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts.
Tennessee's Dylan Dreiling, who homered three times during the series, was named the Most Outstanding Player.