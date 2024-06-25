Report: Texas A&M Baseball Coach Leaves for Texas After College World Series Loss
Six days before they become conference-mates once again, Texas and Texas A&M appear to have added yet another chapter to their rivalry.
Aggies baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle is leaving to take the same position at Texas, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from Chip Brown of Horns247. The reported move comes less than 24 hours after Texas A&M lost 6–5 to Tennessee in the deciding game of the men's College World Series finals.
Schlossnagle, 53, called a postgame question Monday about links between him and the Longhorns' job "selfish."
Per Brown, "Schlossnagle plans to bring his coaching staff with him to Austin."
Schlossnagle has coached UNLV, TCU and the Aggies since becoming a head coach in 2002. He has made seven College World Series appearances in his career.
Texas, which will formally join the SEC on Monday, fired coach David Pierce on Monday after eight seasons. The program has won six national titles, but none since 2005.