SI

Wake Forest Apologizes for Baseball Coach’s Outburst vs. Tennessee

The incident was picked up by TV cameras Monday evening.

Patrick Andres

Tom Walter speaks with an umpire during a game against Tennessee.
Tom Walter speaks with an umpire during a game against Tennessee. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wake Forest baseball coach Tom Walter apologized Tuesday for his outburst during an NCAA regional game, the Demon Deacons' athletic department announced in a release.

"I am very sorry for my outburst in frustration last night and I recognize the hurt and disappointment it has caused," Walter's statement said. "I have seen the videos and while I do not remember the specific moment clearly, that language doesn't reflect my values or the standards of the program."

During the Volunteers' 11–5 win Monday to eliminate Wake Forest from the tournament, Walter was caught by ESPN cameras yelling as Tennessee first baseman Andrew Fischer stepped into the batter's box.

Walter has coached the Demon Deacons since 2010.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Baseball