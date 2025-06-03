Wake Forest Apologizes for Baseball Coach’s Outburst vs. Tennessee
The incident was picked up by TV cameras Monday evening.
Wake Forest baseball coach Tom Walter apologized Tuesday for his outburst during an NCAA regional game, the Demon Deacons' athletic department announced in a release.
"I am very sorry for my outburst in frustration last night and I recognize the hurt and disappointment it has caused," Walter's statement said. "I have seen the videos and while I do not remember the specific moment clearly, that language doesn't reflect my values or the standards of the program."
During the Volunteers' 11–5 win Monday to eliminate Wake Forest from the tournament, Walter was caught by ESPN cameras yelling as Tennessee first baseman Andrew Fischer stepped into the batter's box.
Walter has coached the Demon Deacons since 2010.
