SI

Here's Where LSU's Eighth Men's College World Series Title Ranks All-Time

The Tigers claimed the 2025 championship with a 5-3 win over Coastal Carolina Sunday.

Blake Silverman

The LSU Tigers celebrate after defeating the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers to win the championship at Charles Schwab Field.
The LSU Tigers celebrate after defeating the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers to win the championship at Charles Schwab Field. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The LSU Tigers are the 2025 men's College World Series champions after they completed the 2-0 sweep on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers with a 5-3 victory Sunday.

It's the Tigers' second title in three years and eighth all-time as they continue their domination as one of the premier college baseball programs. LSU finished their season 53-15 and went 10-1 through the NCAA baseball tournament, including a perfect 5-0 in Omaha over the College World Series.

LSU coach Jay Johnson won his second title since he took over in 2022 after six seasons leading Arizona. The Tigers have won 40 or more games in each season with Johnson at the helm.

According to Greg Harvey of Stats Perform, LSU's win Sunday made them the first Division I baseball program to win multiple national championships in three different decades as the Tigers have multiple titles in the 1990s, 2000s and now, this decade.

With the Tigers claiming championship No. 8 in school history, here's where LSU ranks amongst the college baseball programs with the most titles all-time per the NCAA:

School

Number of College Baseball Titles

Most Recent Title

USC

12

1998

LSU

8

2025

Texas

6

2005

Arizona State

5

1981

Arizona

4

2012

Cal State Fullerton

4

2004

Miami (Fla.)

4

2001

Minnesota

3

1964

Oregon State

3

2018

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/College Baseball