Here's Where LSU's Eighth Men's College World Series Title Ranks All-Time
The LSU Tigers are the 2025 men's College World Series champions after they completed the 2-0 sweep on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers with a 5-3 victory Sunday.
It's the Tigers' second title in three years and eighth all-time as they continue their domination as one of the premier college baseball programs. LSU finished their season 53-15 and went 10-1 through the NCAA baseball tournament, including a perfect 5-0 in Omaha over the College World Series.
LSU coach Jay Johnson won his second title since he took over in 2022 after six seasons leading Arizona. The Tigers have won 40 or more games in each season with Johnson at the helm.
According to Greg Harvey of Stats Perform, LSU's win Sunday made them the first Division I baseball program to win multiple national championships in three different decades as the Tigers have multiple titles in the 1990s, 2000s and now, this decade.
With the Tigers claiming championship No. 8 in school history, here's where LSU ranks amongst the college baseball programs with the most titles all-time per the NCAA:
School
Number of College Baseball Titles
Most Recent Title
USC
12
1998
LSU
8
2025
Texas
6
2005
Arizona State
5
1981
Arizona
4
2012
Cal State Fullerton
4
2004
Miami (Fla.)
4
2001
Minnesota
3
1964
Oregon State
3
2018