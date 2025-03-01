12 Best March Madness Buzzer-Beaters of All Time
Last-second heroics have come to be expected during March Madness. Whether from a feisty underdog looking to accomplish what everyone thought was impossible to a juggernaut advancing by the skin of their teeth, there are very few occurrences in sports more exciting than a buzzer-beating shot.
It’s the sort of thing anyone who has ever handled a basketball imagines. From dribbling on an uneven driveway, to a collegiate court, it’s all the same. Five … four … three … two … one … the shot … it’s good!
Of course, everything is different when the lights are brightest and the eyes of the nation are watching.
These game-winning shots become immortalized. Etched into the annals of men’s NCAA tournament history and into our minds forever.
So let’s take a look back at some of the greatest buzzer-beaters in March Madness history.
What Makes a Great March Madness Buzzer-Beater?
There are a few things that make a truly amazing buzzer-beater. First, bonus points if the team hitting the shot is an underdog. Second, the larger the deficit, the more impressive the shot. Third, the less time remaining, the better. Fourth, the deeper into the tournament, the bigger the shot.
Of course, all these elements are subjective. There’s no one, perfect formula for calculating the “impressiveness score” of a buzzer-beating shot.
Instead, they’re all kind of like art. You’ll know the best when you see it. Because it’ll make you feel something.
These are not in any particular order.
12. Jalen Suggs’ Buzzer-Beater Against UCLA (2021)
If there's any knock on a shot like this, it would be that one could argue that a No. 1 seed shouldn't need a buzzer beater against a No. 11 seed.
But, whatever. This is March Madness, after all.
A 40-footer to win in overtime? That's about as good as it gets.
11. RJ Hunter’s Buzzer-Beater Against Baylor (2015)
If we’re really looking to be nit-picky, Hunter’s incredible shot against Baylor wasn’t really a buzzer-beater as it left nearly three seconds on the clock.
But really, that doesn’t take anything away from Hunter’s shot.
The call on commentary makes it even better as Steve Lappas screams, “Take it to the basket!” and Hunter dials up a 3-pointer.
Great shot, great moment.
10. Bryce Drew’s Buzzer-Beater Against Mississippi (1998)
Ole Miss was the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region (and ranked No. 13 nationally) entering the NCAA tournament. Valparaiso was the No. 13 seed and a major underdog.
With just four seconds remaining, Ansu Sesay was at the free-throw line for the Rebels. Ole Miss was up 69–67. If Sesay hits just one free throw, Drew’s ensuing shot would merely tie the game. If he sank both free throws, then the game was over.
Sesay missed them both.
Valpo head coach Homer Drew (Bryce’s father), called the play “Pacer” for the following inbound.
A perfect full-court pass, a perfect tip to Drew and a perfect 3-point shot resulted in the Beacons sending the Rebels packing.
9. Jordan Poole’s Buzzer-Beater Against Houston (1998)
The Houston Cougars have appeared in five-straight Sweet 16s, which is the second-longest active streak in the nation. It would’ve been six straight, had Poole not nailed a rushed three-pointer to save the Michigan Wolverines.
No. 6 Houston held a 63–61 over No. 3 Michigan with just 3.6 seconds remaining. Michigan secures a rebound and calls timeout.
The Wolverines’ first pass gets the ball to about halfcourt, the second to Poole, standing roughly four feet behind the three-point line. Poole then took a rushed jumper with a hand in his face, finding nothing but net.
8. Bronson Koenig’s Buzzer-Beater Against Xavier (2016)
No. 2 Xavier and No. 7 Wisconsin were tied at 63 with just two seconds remaining in the second round of the 2016 NCAA tournament.
The Badgers inbounded the ball at halfcourt, hitting Koenig deep in the corner. Koenig turned and fired, falling out of bounds to nail a three-pointer.
Koenig also drained a trhee-pointer 12 seconds prior, tying the game after Wisconsin trailed by nine with less than six minutes remaining.
7. Christian Laettner’s Buzzer-Beater Against UConn (1990)
Two years before he would hit the most iconic shot in NCAA tournament history, Laettner hit a miraculous shot to advance Duke into the Final Four in 1990.
The Blue Devils trailed the Huskies 78–77 with 2.6 seconds remaining.
Laettner was inbounding the ball and head coach Mike Krzyzewski knew that UConn might not cover him, opting to put five men on four receivers.
So he drew up a masterful play.
Laettner inbounded the ball to Brian Davis, who quickly returned it to the streaking Laettner. Laettner then took one dribble, pump faked and flicked the ball toward the hoop.
Nothing but net.
6. Luke Maye’s Buzzer-Beater Against Kentucky (2017)
It doesn’t get much bigger than this. Two blue blood programs in North Carolina and Kentucky. The Tar Heels were the No. 1 seed in the South Regional, with the Wildcats as the No. 2. Winner goes to the Final Four.
Tied at 73 with six seconds remaining, Tar Heels guard Theo Pinson sprinted the length of the court, taking two defenders with him and washing them out before finding Maye on the wing.
Maye, just a sophomore with ice in his veins, knocked down the shot, sending North Carolina to the Final Four.
5. Mamadi Diakite’s Buzzer-Beater Against Purdue (2019)
Kihei Clark and Diakite combined to create an iconic moment in the storied history of Virginia Cavaliers basketball.
No. 1 Virginia trailed No. 3 Purdue 70–68 with 5.9 seconds remaining. Ty Jerome was at the free-throw line for the Cavaliers.
Jerome’s second free throw hit the front of the rim and careened into the air. Diakite squeezed his way into the paint and tapped the ball out to the three-point line behind him.
The only problem was that no Virginia player was there.
Clark chases the ball down and gets a hold of it on the opposite three-point line with three seconds remaining. One quick 50ish-foot pass gets the ball back to Diakite with 0.7 seconds remaining.
Diakite leans, just inside and to the right of the free-throw line, and shoots the ball.
The basketball is still going up when the buzzer sounds. It seems to hang in the air forever. But as it falls back to the court it hits nothing but net.
The Cavaliers advanced to the Final Four on the shot.
4. Paul Jesperson’s Buzzer-Beater Against Texas (2016)
No. 6 Texas hits a layup with 2.7 seconds left to tie No. 11 Northern Iowa at 72 apiece. Despite having a timeout to burn, head coach Ben Jacobson opted not to take it.
Instead, the Panthers found Jesperson on the inbounds, who ran up court and shot the ball from the “March Madness” logo at midcourt.
There were two Texas defenders in front of him, one to his right and one behind him. Just an absolutely mind-blowing shot from Jesperson, sending UNI to the second round.
3. Donte Ingram’s Buzzer-Beater Against Miami (2018)
In 2018, the country fell in love with Loyola Chicago’s team chaplain Sister Jean. And the nation had plenty of opportunities to see her as the Ramblers had an incredible run in the NCAA tournament that started with an opening-round matchup against Miami.
Lonnie Walker IV missed a free throw for the Hurricanes with 9.3 seconds remaining, leading 62–61. After securing the rebound, the Ramblers got the ball to Ingram.
Ingram had hit just four shots before connecting on the game-winning 3-pointer.
2. Laettner’s Buzzer-Beater Against Kentucky (1992)
I mean, every college basketball fan knows this shot. It’s called “The Shot” for a reason. It has appeared in practically every video package for March Madness since 1993.
No. 1 Duke trailed No. 2 Kentucky 103–102 with 2.1 seconds remaining in overtime. A trip to the national championship was on the line.
It’s perhaps the most iconic shot in the history of college basketball.
1. Kris Jenkin’s Buzzer-Beater Against North Carolina (2016)
The national championship was on the line between No. 1 North Carolina and No. 2 Villanova in 2016. The game was a back-and-forth battle between two of the nation’s best and culminated in one of the most impressive shots of all time.
Tied 74–74 with 4.7 seconds left, Ryan Arcidiacono took the inbounds pass, cruising upcourt. About four feet behind the 3-point line, Arcidiacono turned to his right and shoveled the ball to Jenkins.
Jenkins, who was way beyond the 3-point line, rose and drained the high-stakes shot, winning Villanova the national championship.