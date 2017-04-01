College Basketball

What channel is the Final Four?

4:03 | College Basketball
Bracket Breakdown: Final Four
SI Wire
Saturday April 1st, 2017

The 2017 Final Four takes place Saturday, April 1 in Phoenix, where Oregon, North Carolina, Gonzaga and South Carolina will compete for the NCAA title.

The Ducks and Tar Heels play the first leg of a Saturday night doubleheader, followed by the Bulldogs and Gamecocks. The winner of each game will face off on Monday, April 3 for the championship.

It may not up the drama of Villanova’s buzzer-beating win last year, but it should be just as fun.

Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

TV: CBS (all games)

Live stream: Watch the games online here.

