NCAA Basketball Year in Review
Shareef O'Neal, the son of Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal, committed to the University of Arizona on Wednesday.

O'Neal's AAU team, California Supreme announced his verbal commitment on Twitter.

O'Neal, a 6'9", 210-pound power forward from Santa Monica, Calif. is ranked the 36th prospect in Scout.com's 2018 class, and No. 19 in ESPN rankings of the top 60 high school players in the nation.

O'Neal averaged 14.1 points and 7.3 rebounds a game last season for Crossroads High School.

Arizona already has another five-star recruit for the 2018 class, as small forward Emmanuel Akot has committed to the Wildcats.

- Scooby Axson

