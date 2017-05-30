These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Jay-Z's nephew Nahziah Carter dunked over Marvin Bagley III at an AAU tournament in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Carter is a three-star recruit out of Bishop Kearney High School and has interest from Boston College, UConn, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, UMass and Washington, according to Scout.com. Indiana has also reportedly entered the mix.

Bagley is the No. 1 prospect in the recruiting class of 2018 and has plans of visiting Arizona, Duke, Kansas, Kenyucky, UCLA and USC. He plays at Sierra Canyon High School.

Carter put Bagley on a poster:

Jay Z's nephew @_ClutchCarter dunked on No. 1 high school recruit Marvin Bagley 😤 (📹: @MargolisNews) pic.twitter.com/QLRmzOs5U6 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 30, 2017

Nahziah Carter with his uncle Jay-Z after a 3 point win pic.twitter.com/MRrELCUYMs — Josh Margolis (@MargolisNews) May 27, 2017

Carter initially committed to Dayon in November but de-committed following Archie Miller's departure.

[h/t Complex]