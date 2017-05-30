College Basketball

Watch: Jay Z's nephew dunks on No. 1 high school recruit Marvin Bagley III

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Jay-Z's nephew Nahziah Carter dunked over Marvin Bagley III at an AAU tournament in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Carter is a three-star recruit out of Bishop Kearney High School and has interest from Boston College, UConn, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, UMass and Washington, according to Scout.com. Indiana has also reportedly entered the mix.

Bagley is the No. 1 prospect in the recruiting class of 2018 and has plans of visiting Arizona, Duke, Kansas, Kenyucky, UCLA and USC. He plays at Sierra Canyon High School.

Carter put Bagley on a poster:

Carter initially committed to Dayon in November but de-committed following Archie Miller's departure.

[h/t Complex]

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters