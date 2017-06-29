College Basketball

Brother of Texas signee Mohamed Bamba alleges recruiting violations

Brother of Texas signee Bamba alleges recruiting violations
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

The brother of Texas basketball recruit Mohamed Bamba says that he accepted gifts and money from a financial advisor.

In a nearly 25-minute Facebook Live video, Ibrahim Johnson sits by a pool and details an alleged relationship between Bamba and financial adviser Greer Love.

Johnson says that Love violated NCAA rules after supplying Bamba with money and other extra benefits with the hopes of working Bamba in the future.

“As is usual practice by the NCAA, Mo’s amateur status was previously reviewed and final certified by the NCAA Eligibility Center,” Texas said in a statement to Yahoo! Sports. “The NCAA has not informed us of any pending issues or eligibility concerns at this time regarding Mo. If there are further questions, we certainly will cooperate with the NCAA to the fullest.”

Love is a vice president at Huron Capital, an investment firm based in Michigan.

"He’s not going to play this year in the NCAA because I already reported him to the NCAA and I’m already going to meet with the NCAA,” said Johnson. “He’s not going to play this year. I’m not going to lie to you. I exposed that kid.”

Bamba, a 7-foot center, from Harlem, N.Y. committed to Texas after receiving offers from Duke, Michigan and Kentucky. He is ranked the third-overall prospect on the ESPN 300.

The Longhorns have four other four-star commits that have signed their letters of intent, which include guard Matt Coleman (ESPN 300, No. 29) and power forwards Jericho Sims (No. 64) and Royce Hamm (No. 79), with the hopes of bouncing back from a 11–22 record last season.

