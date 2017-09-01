Five-Star 2018 Recruit Cam Reddish Commits To Duke

Five-star small forward Cam Reddish announced his commitment to Duke in a Players Tribune video on Friday night.

Five-star recruit Cam Reddish announces his college decision. pic.twitter.com/OuBe3puwnW — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) September 2, 2017

Reddish, a small forward ranked third in ESPN's ranking of the class of 2018, was also considering UConn, Kentucky, UCLA and Villanova.

Reddish is the second big 2018 commitment for coach Mike Krzyzewski—point guard Tre Jones, ranked ninth overall by ESPN and the brother of former Duke and current Minnesota Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones, committed to the Blue Devils on Aug. 18.

It's been a terrific couple of weeks on the recruiting trail for the Blue Devils. Duke recently landed the top player in the 2017 class, Marvin Bagley III, after he reclassified from the class of 2018.