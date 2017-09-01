College Basketball

Five-Star 2018 Recruit Cam Reddish Commits To Duke

0:50 | College Basketball
Marvin Bagley III Commits to Duke, Aims to Play This Season
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

Five-star small forward Cam Reddish announced his commitment to Duke in a Players Tribune video on Friday night. 

Reddish, a small forward ranked third in ESPN's ranking of the class of 2018, was also considering UConn, Kentucky, UCLA and Villanova. 

Reddish is the second big 2018 commitment for coach Mike Krzyzewski—point guard Tre Jones, ranked ninth overall by ESPN and the brother of former Duke and current Minnesota Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones, committed to the Blue Devils on Aug. 18. 

It's been a terrific couple of weeks on the recruiting trail for the Blue Devils. Duke recently landed the top player in the 2017 class, Marvin Bagley III, after he reclassified from the class of 2018. 

