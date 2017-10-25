Grayson Allen Describes Chipotle Queso As 'Underwhelming', He Isn't Wrong

Grayson Allen isn't wrong about Chipotle's queso.

By Chris Chavez
October 25, 2017

There are many reasons people hate Duke. Grayson Allen is among them but disliking Allen or the Blue Devils for his thoughts on Chipotle's queso should not be among them.

ESPN's David Hale shared Allen's very important thoughts on the company's hot, drippy cheese.

"Lots of hype about it," Allen said. "Honestly, a little underwhelming."

He's not wrong.

Chipotle's queso hasn't been well received since its addition to the menu last month. People took to social media to trash it. It has even been described as "a pungent, veggie-speckled cheese soup."

The company has seen and heard the hate on social media but remains confident that it would be a hit after internal research.

“The formal research we conducted prior to rolling out queso nationally showed very different results than what you might assume if you only looked at comments on social media,” chief marking officer Mark Crumpacker said in a memo. “The decision to move forward with the launch was based not on social media comments, but instead on in-depth research and the sales impact in the test markets.”

It's been reported that Chipotle's stock has fallen about 9% to $295 per share. The Mexican chain restaurant is still trying to mount a comeback from its E. coli scare in 2016. 

For once, opposing fans don't have to hate Grayson Allen. He's right on this one.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters