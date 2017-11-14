NCAA Grants NC State's Braxton Beverly Eligibility

N.C. State guard Braxton Beverly is now eligible for this season after it appeared he'd have to sit out a year. 

By Daniel Rapaport
November 14, 2017

The NCAA rules NC State guard Braxton Beverly eligible to compete immediately after it initially said he had to sit out a year after transferring from Ohio State. 

Beverly, a three-star point guard from Kentucky, enrolled early at Ohio State in May shortly after he graduated high school with the intention of playing for Thad Matta, but Matta was forced to resign shortly after he arrived in Columbus. Beverly then decided to transfer to NC State but was initially forced to sit out a year per the NCAA's transfer rules—if a player who has not graduated transfers from a Division I school to another Division I school, he is forced to sit out a year—even though he had only taken summer classes at Ohio State and never competed nor practiced officially with the team.

The transfer rule has been waved a fair amount for extenuating circumstances—all Penn State football players were permitted to transfer and compete right away after the Jerry Sandusky scandal, for example, and the sit-out rule is often waved if a player is moving closer to home to be with a sick loved one. But the NCAA twice refused to budge for Beverly, so he hired a lawyer to apply additional pressure on the NCAA. 

It worked:

N.C. State hosts Bryant on Tuesday night, though it's unclear whether Beverly will play. 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters