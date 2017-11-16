Officials at UCLA are currently debating about how long the three men's basketball players that were caught shoplifting in China during a team trip should be suspended, reports ESPN.com.

Upon their return to the United States, LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill admitted to try to steal from three different stores at a mall across from the team's hotel in Hangzhou and apologized for their actions during a Wednesday news conference.

They also thanked President Donald Trump, who intervened in getting the players back home.

Ball, Riley and Hill were suspended indefinitely from the team. The players can't be associated with the team in any way during the suspension, meaning they can't go to home or away games or even be allowed to practice.

The trio were arrested last Tuesday for allegedly stealing from a Louis Vuitton store next to the team's hotel in Hangzhou before their season opener against Georgia Tech. They posted bail and were ordered not to leave a hotel under the case reached a resolution.

UCLA coach Steve Alford said he did not know of any debate UCLA officials were having concerning the length of the players' suspensions.

"The indefinite suspension is what it is -- it's indefinite right now until the school goes through what they have to go through," Alford said. "They do that with every student, and when that happens, then we'll sit down and we'll make the best judgment call we can about the length of that suspension."