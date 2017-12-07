The two younger brothers of Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball have signed with an agent with the intentions of playing basketball overseas, their father, LaVar Ball told ESPN.

By signing with an agent, LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball mostly likely have forfeited their eligibility if they ever wanted to play college basketball

"I don't care about the money," LaVar said to ESPN.com. "I want them to go somewhere where they will play them together on the court at the same time. The priority is for the boys to play on the same team."

The agent, Harrison Gaines, also represents Lonzo Ball.

Earlier this week, LaVar Ball pulled LiAngelo out of UCLA weeks after he and two other freshman were caught shoplifting in China prior to UCLA's season opener against Georgia Tech.

LaMelo also withdrew from Chino Hills High School in California earlier this year.

LaVar said he doesn't know what overseas teams are interested in his sons.

"I don't know the deals and who is offering what," LaVar said. "I'm letting Harrison handle all that, but I know there are a few teams interested. I just need to get them playing again."