LaVar Ball: Sons LiAngelo, LaMelo Have Signed with Agent

LaVar Ball says sons LiAngelo and LaMelo have signed with an agent and will play overseas

By Scooby Axson
December 07, 2017

The two younger brothers of Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball have signed with an agent with the intentions of playing basketball overseas, their father, LaVar Ball told ESPN.

By signing with an agent, LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball mostly likely have forfeited their eligibility if they ever wanted to play college basketball

"I don't care about the money," LaVar said to ESPN.com. "I want them to go somewhere where they will play them together on the court at the same time. The priority is for the boys to play on the same team."

The agent, Harrison Gaines, also represents Lonzo Ball.

NBA
Meet Lonzo Ball's Agent ... (No, It's Not LaVar)

Earlier this week, LaVar Ball pulled LiAngelo out of UCLA weeks after he and two other freshman were caught shoplifting in China prior to UCLA's season opener against Georgia Tech.

LaMelo also withdrew from Chino Hills High School in California earlier this year.

LaVar said he doesn't know what overseas teams are interested in his sons.

"I don't know the deals and who is offering what," LaVar said. "I'm letting Harrison handle all that, but I know there are a few teams interested. I just need to get them playing again."

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters