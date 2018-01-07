No. 1 Michigan State Falls To Unranked Ohio State, Keita Bates-Diop Drops 32 Points

We will have a new No. 1 team.

By Chris Chavez
January 07, 2018

No. 1 Michigan State lost 80–64 to unranked Ohio State in a Big Ten Conference matchup on Sunday at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Michigan is now 15–2 overall with a 3–1 record in the Big Ten. Ohio State improves to 13–4 and remains undefeated at 4–0 on conference play.

Buckeyes forward Keita Bates-Diop finished the day with 32 points, seven rebounds and three steals. 

The loss snaps the Spartan's 14-game winning streak. This marks Michigan State's first loss since November 14, when they lost to then-No. 1 Duke.

Michigan State looks to rebound against Rutgers on Wednesday. Ohio State will host Maryland on Thursday.

