Five-Star Recruit Zion Williamson Commits to Duke

By Charlotte Carroll
January 20, 2018

Zion Williamson, the most-hyped recruit from the class of 2018, committed to Duke, he announced Saturday at his Spartanburg High School.

The five-star power forward from South Carolina chose the Blue Devils over Clemson, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina and more.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound prospect has earned internet celebrity status through his viral dunks and has amassed 1.1 million Instagram followers. Drake even posted an Instagram wearing his Spartanburg High School jersey.

Williamson was featured in a longform piece in Sports Illustrated.

He even sold out a AAU game in Las Vegas featuring him and LaMelo Ball that more than 70,000 people streamed. 

But Williamson has been able to capitalize on his celebrity moments because of his performance on the court.

Williamson averaged 36.8 points per game and 13 rebounds per game last season, according to 247sports.com.

He returned last week after missing games since November due to a foot injury.

