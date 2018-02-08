Report: FBI Agent Working College Basketball Corruption Probe Accused of Misconduct

An FBI agent working in the college basketball corruption investigation is reportedly accused of misconduct

By Scooby Axson
February 08, 2018

An Federal Bureau of Investigation undercover agent who played a key role in the government's probe of corruption in college basketball is being accused of using the government's money on gambling, food and drinks, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The FBI used undercover agents as part of their investigation seeking information on whether coaches and high-profile agents where willing to pay cash to persuade high school basketball recruits to sign with certain schools.

The agents posed as investors in a sports agency with the sole purpose of luring players and used expensive dinners, hotel rooms, and cash to do so.

According to the report, the agent that is under investigation posed as a business partner of financial adviser Marty Blazer, who was assisting the government in their investigation.

The agent met with Blazer and others in a Las Vegas hotel in July 2016, but days after that meeting the agent stop working on the sting operation,

Months later, the FBI charged the three men, plus former Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans, Auburn assistant Chuck Person, Emanuel "Book" Richardson of Arizona and USC assistant Tony Bland and three others in a corruption and fraud scheme.

The lawyers for Adidas executives James Gatto and Merl Code and former AAU coach Christian Dawkins say want the charges dropped because what they did doesn't break federal law.

A judge is expected to hear arguments next week on that motion.

The goverment alleges that Gatto, Code and Dawkins schemed to a sign five–star prospect to Louisville and that Adidas sent $100,000 to an unknown high school player's family.

That player was later identified as Brian Bowen, who signed with Louisville this summer. The FBI says Bowen's father accepted the bribe, but the younger Bowen says he knew nothing of the payment.

Bowen eventually left Louisville, but the school ended up firing head basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich.

