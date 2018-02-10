Watch: Virginia Fan Nails Half-Court Shot For $18K

It's always a good day when a fan nails a half-court shot. It's even better when that fan wins big money.

That's exactly what one lucky Virginia fan did Saturday, earning $18,000 for their half-court bucket.

EVERYONE IS HITTING HALF-COURT SHOTS IN VIRGINIA



This one netted the fan $18K



💰 💰 💰 💰 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/Sumv6R3iOw — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 10, 2018

This followed ESPN host Jay Williams betting Eagles star Chris Long $100,000 to make a half-court shot.

Long missed but Williams followed with this stunner.

'If you make it, I'll give you $100K' — Jay Williams to Chris Long



Long missed



Williams did this... 👀 pic.twitter.com/8ZYq5amyWr — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 10, 2018

Keep the shots and reactions coming.