Watch: Virginia Fan Nails Half-Court Shot For $18K

By Charlotte Carroll
February 10, 2018

It's always a good day when a fan nails a half-court shot. It's even better when that fan wins big money.

That's exactly what one lucky Virginia fan did Saturday, earning $18,000 for their half-court bucket. 

This followed ESPN host Jay Williams betting Eagles star Chris Long $100,000 to make a half-court shot. 

Long missed but Williams followed with this stunner. 

Keep the shots and reactions coming. 

