Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr. has been cleared for all basketball activities, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. Porter Jr., the number two overall recruit in the class of 2017 (per 247 Sports), has not played this season for the Tigers after he had microdiscectomy surgery on his back before the season.

SI.com's Jeremy Woo projects Porter Jr. being selected fifth overall in his latest mock draft despite the fact that he hasn't played a single minute of college basketball.

Porter Jr.'s return could provide a huge boost to a Missouri team that is on track to make the NCAA tournament. Missouri is 18-10 overall and 8-7 in the SEC, and NCAA tournament projections have them in the 7-9 seed range.

The Tigers have three regular season games—at Kentucky on Saturday, at Vanderbilt on Tuesday and vs. Arkansas on March 3. The SEC tournament begins on March 7.