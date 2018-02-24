A day after a damning report suggested coach Sean Miller discussed a payment to secure DeAndre Ayton's commitment, four-star recruit Shareef O'Neal has de-committed from Arizona.

O'Neal, the son of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille, is a senior at Crossroads School in Los Angeles. Per 247 Sports, he is the No. 33 overall recruit for the class of 2018. He signed a letter of intent with the Wildcats on Nov. 16, and it is unclear whether O'Neal will be released from that commitment without consequence.

On Friday night, ESPN's Mark Schlabach reported that the FBI wiretaps showed that Miller had multiple conversations with former ASM Sports employee Christian Hawkins about a $100,000 payment to secure the commitment of star freshman DeAndre Ayton.

"At this time I am opening up my recruitment due to the current events with the UofA Bball team," O'Neal tweeted. "I would like to thank all the coaches for recruiting me. At the time my family and I think it's my best interest to look at other options to assure my play in the NCAA next year."

Miller will not coach when the Wildcats play Oregon on Saturday.