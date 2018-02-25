The NCAA's enforcement staff has spent time looking into the recruiting tactics of LSU head coach Will Wade, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Wade was hired by LSU in March but the NCAA has also gathered information of his time as VCU's head coach. It was Wade's early recruiting activity for the Tigers that prompted the NCAA's enforcement staff to look into him. The NCAA is in an exploratory and information gathering stage.

“After talking to my staff we have had no contact from the NCAA regarding any irregularities,” LSU athletic director Joe Alleva told Yahoo Sports.

The NCAA's probe into LSU and Wade does not cross with the ongoing federal investigation into corruption in college basketball. It was reported that former player Tim Quarterman received at least $16,000 while being a student-athlete. LSU issued a statement saying that it had not been contacted by federal or NCAA investigators.