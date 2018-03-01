Duke head coach Mike Krzyewski makes $8.89 million a year and tops the annual list of college basketball coaches' salaries, which was released by USA Today.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari was No. 2 on the list with his $7.45 million after a $1 million increase in salary.

The list shows that at least 14 head coaches have made at least $3 million this season. Four of the top 10 coaches are from the Big Ten with Chris Holtmann of Ohio State topping that conference with a $7.15 million salary.

The top 25 list of coaches and their respective salaries can be found below:

Highest Paid College Basketball Coaches

1. Mike Krzyewski (Duke), $8.98 million

2. John Calipari (Kentucky), $7.45 million

3. Chris Holtmann (Ohio State), $7.15 million

4. Bill Self (Kansas) $7.15 million

5. Tom Izzo (Michigan State) $4.36 million

6. Sean Miller (Arizona), $4.05 million

7. Bob Huggins (West Virginia), $3.75 million

8. Larry Krystkowiak (Utah), $3.39 million

9. John Beilein (Michigan), $3.37 million

10. Archie Miller (Indiana), $3.20 million

11. Shaka Smart (Texas), $3.10 million

12. Lon Kruger (Oklahoma), $3.10 million

13. Gregg Marshall (Wichita State), $3.04 million

14. Tony Bennett (Virginia), $3.00 million

15. Avery Johnson (Alabama), $2.89 million

16. Scott Drew (Baylor), $2.87 million

17. Frank Martin (South Carolina), $2.85 million

18. Brad Underwood (Illinois), $2.76 million

19. Buzz Williams (Virginia Tech), $2.75 million

20. Mark Turgeon (Maryland), $2.70 million