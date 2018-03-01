Coach K, John Calipari Top The List Of Highest Paid College Basketball Coaches

A list of the highest paid college basketball coaches. 

By Chris Chavez
March 01, 2018

Duke head coach Mike Krzyewski makes $8.89 million a year and tops the annual list of college basketball coaches' salaries, which was released by USA Today.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari was No. 2 on the list with his $7.45 million after a $1 million increase in salary.

The list shows that at least 14 head coaches have made at least $3 million this season. Four of the top 10 coaches are from the Big Ten with Chris Holtmann of Ohio State topping that conference with a $7.15 million salary. 

The top 25 list of coaches and their respective salaries can be found below:

Highest Paid College Basketball Coaches

1. Mike Krzyewski (Duke), $8.98 million

2. John Calipari (Kentucky), $7.45 million

3. Chris Holtmann (Ohio State), $7.15 million

4. Bill Self (Kansas) $7.15 million

5. Tom Izzo (Michigan State) $4.36 million

6. Sean Miller (Arizona), $4.05 million

7. Bob Huggins (West Virginia), $3.75 million

8. Larry Krystkowiak (Utah), $3.39 million

9. John Beilein (Michigan), $3.37 million

10. Archie Miller (Indiana), $3.20 million

11. Shaka Smart (Texas), $3.10 million

12. Lon Kruger (Oklahoma), $3.10 million

13. Gregg Marshall (Wichita State), $3.04 million

14. Tony Bennett (Virginia), $3.00 million

15. Avery Johnson (Alabama), $2.89 million

16. Scott Drew (Baylor), $2.87 million

17. Frank Martin (South Carolina), $2.85 million

18. Brad Underwood (Illinois), $2.76 million

19. Buzz Williams (Virginia Tech), $2.75 million

20. Mark Turgeon (Maryland), $2.70 million

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message