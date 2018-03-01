What Are Quadrant 1, Quadrant 2 wins?

For years, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee has tried to justify their seeding of teams through a myriad of numbers, team records, RPI (Rating Percentage Index) and the all important eye test.

Other factors also include a team’s ranking in five other metrics: the ESPN strength of record and BPI rankings, the KPI, KenPom and Sagarin rankings.

Now the selection committee has another avenue to determine the best teams in the nation, something known as the quadrant system.

Before the committee could look at things such as wins against the RPI's Top 50 to explain tournament seeding or if a team got left out of the 68 team field entirely.

There are 32 teams that don't have to worry about the quadrant system and those are the automatic qualifiers that win their conference tournaments. In this case, the quadrant system could be used for seeding.

The quadrant system is broken down into four sections, with the top two quadrants having the most importance.

Quadrant one wins are those home games vs. teams RPI ranked 1-30, neutral games vs. 1-50, and away games vs. 1–75. For example, a home win against a top 30 team would qualify as a quadrant one victory.

A Quadrant 2 win are those at Home against the RPI 31–75, neutral 51–100, and away victories over the RPI 76–135.