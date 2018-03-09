Mississippi State's Nick Weatherspoon was stretchered off the court after a bad fall in the Tennessee game Friday and taken to the hospital for a neck injury, the team announced.

Coach Ben Howland said Weatherspoon is conscious and moving all his extremities. He's undergoing a CT scan.

Weatherspoon was on the ground after falling in the first minute of the second half when Kyle Alexander stepped on his neck. Play didn't stop after Weatherspoon's original fall, and Weatherspoon was kicked on the next possession.

.@Nick_Gotti0 has been taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital with an apparent neck injury. #prayers #HailState — MSU Men's Basketball 🏀 (@HailStateMBK) March 10, 2018

Players from both teams gathered around Weatherspoon and clapped as he was was carted off.

Here's a video of the injury.

Oh my, that’s a horrible accident. Weatherspoon takes a shot to the head after falling awkwardly on his hip. #Vols #HailState #SECTourney pic.twitter.com/IyZ45GGuJ4 — Trey Wallace (@TreyW_SEC) March 10, 2018

Weatherspoon's older brother Quinndary Weatherspoon who also plays for the Bulldogs was seen crying