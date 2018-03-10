Selection Sunday is approaching fast, and as the major conference tournaments enter full swing our projection of the field of 68 is gradually gaining clarity. The in-or-out intrigue is reserved for the Bubble Watch, which we will be updating daily during Championship Week. The Bracket Watch, which we’ll also be updating daily, is focused on the seeding discussion as that changes with each passing day as the conference tournament results roll in.

The next automatic bids to the dance will be handed out on Saturday, when a slew of conferences wrap up their tournaments. There’s still plenty to be decided before then, as bubble teams attempt to play their way into the field and certain tournament teams take the court knowing one bad loss could doom them to an unfavorable seeding. Below, the latest projection for how the 2018 bracket will look.

Last Four In

Louisville

Oklahoma State

USC

UCLA



First Four Out

Saint Mary's

Arizona State

Middle Tennessee

Baylor

Next Four Out

Notre Dame

Syracuse

Marquette

Washington

Latest Bracket: Saturday, March 10

Bolded teams = earned NCAA tournament auto-bid