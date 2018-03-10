The latest NCAA tournament bracket projections as conference tournament results roll in and Selection Sunday nears.
Selection Sunday is approaching fast, and as the major conference tournaments enter full swing our projection of the field of 68 is gradually gaining clarity. The in-or-out intrigue is reserved for the Bubble Watch, which we will be updating daily during Championship Week. The Bracket Watch, which we’ll also be updating daily, is focused on the seeding discussion as that changes with each passing day as the conference tournament results roll in.
The next automatic bids to the dance will be handed out on Saturday, when a slew of conferences wrap up their tournaments. There’s still plenty to be decided before then, as bubble teams attempt to play their way into the field and certain tournament teams take the court knowing one bad loss could doom them to an unfavorable seeding. Below, the latest projection for how the 2018 bracket will look.
Last Four In
Louisville
Oklahoma State
USC
UCLA
First Four Out
Saint Mary's
Arizona State
Middle Tennessee
Baylor
Next Four Out
Notre Dame
Syracuse
Marquette
Washington
Latest Bracket: Saturday, March 10
Bolded teams = earned NCAA tournament auto-bid