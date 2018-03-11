The full field of teams for the 2018 NCAA men's basketball tournament will be revealed on Sunday, March 11 in a new live two-hour televised broadcast.

The selection committee will first announce the 68 teams that will be playing and then announce each individual match-up. You'll find out who are the teams that clinched No. 1 seeds and what bubble teams snuck into the Big Dance.

The show will be televised on TBS for the first time. The show will be hosted by Greg Gumble and Ernie Johnson. A panel of analysts includes Clark Kellogg, Charles Barkley, Seth Davis and Kenny Smith.

TBS will also be the home to the Final Four this year.

Details on how to watch the bracket reveal can be found below.

How to watch

Date: March 11

Time: Broadcast starts at 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS

Live stream: You can watch the live stream of the selection show online at NCAA.com or on the March Madness Live app.