Ken Bone has been named the Pepperdine associate head coach on Lorenzo Romar's new staff, the university announced on Tuesday.

Bone was the former head coach at Portland State and Washington State. He served as a special assistant under Mark Few at Gonzaga during the 2016-17 season. Bone has a 414-253 record as a head coach in 23 seasons.

Bone should not be confused with the 2016 internet sensation who shares the same name. The other Ken Bone went viral for asking a question about energy policy while wearing a red sweater and donning a mustache at the second presidential debate.

“I’ve known Ken for a long time, ever since I was in college,” Romar said in a statement. “When I was an assistant at UCLA I talked to Jim Harrick about bringing him on because I thought he would do a good job, though it didn’t work out. But when I was hired at Washington the first guy I wanted to bring on was Ken Bone, and so he joined me on that staff. He went on to be a successful head coach. He’s a great basketball mind who really understands the game. I think he will be a fantastic addition at Pepperdine.”

Romar is taking over at Pepperdine after being fired from Washington following a 9–22 season in 2016-17. He finished with a 298–195 record in 15 seasons with the Huskies. Romar is wrapping up his duties as an associate head coach for Sean Miller at Arizona once the 2018 NCAA tournament concludes.