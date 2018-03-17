How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Florida: Live stream, Game Time, TV

How to watch Texas Tech vs. Florida in the second round of the 2018 NCAA tournament.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 17, 2018

Texas Tech and Florida will face off in the second round of the NCAA tournament in the East Region on Saturday.

Texas Tech (25–9) is ranked No. 3 in the region. Florida (21–12) is seeded at No. 6.

The Red Raiders are coming off a win over Stephen F. Austin in the first round. Senior guard Keenan Evans led the way with 23 points. 

Florida beat St. Bonaventure to move on to the second round.

Details on how to watch the game can be found below:

How to watch

Date: Saturday, March 17

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Stream: You can watch the game online on the NCAA's website

