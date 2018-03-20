Texas standout freshman Mohamed Bamba will enter the NBA draft, he announced Tuesday.

"After an incredibly rewarding year at The University of Texas, I will not be returning to school as I will be entering the NBA Draft," Bamba said in a statement.

The 19-year-old Bamba is 6-foot-1. He earned postseason awards such as Second-Team All-Big 12, Big 12 All-Defensive Team and Big 12 Newcomer.

Bamba averaged 12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game during his first season with the Longhorns.

Bamba was featured in Sports Illustrated's new feature-length documentary, We Town, which follows perhaps the greatest high school starting five of all time. The film followed Bama and Cam Reddish as they played for Westtown High School during the 2016–17 season as the team tries to win its second consecutive state championship.

The Longhorns finished the year at 19–15, losing to Nevada in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The NBA draft will take place in June.