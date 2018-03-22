Rhode Island head coach Dan Hurley was named the new men's basketball coach at UConn, the school announced.

ESPN.com reported earlier Thursday that the hire was imminent.

Hurley chose the Huskies over staying with Rhode Island and a more lucrative deal at Pittsburgh, but will get a six-year deal with UConn, according to the report.

He will replace Kevin Ollie, who was fired for just cause on March 10. The school had announced in January that they were the subject of an NCAA investigation.

Hurley has spent the last six season at Rhode Island, leading the Rams to two straight NCAA tournament appearances.

This season, the Rams went 26–8, winning the Atlantic 10 regular season title.

Their season came to an end last weekend with a 87–62 loss to Duke in the Round of 32.

The 45-year-old Hurley is the younger brother of former Duke All-American and current Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley. He has a 151–105 record as a collegiate head coach at Wagner and Rhode Island.