Texas A&M and Michigan will meet in the West Region Semifinals with both teams attempting to secure a spot in the Elite Eight.

The seventh-seeded Aggies upset defending national champion North Carolina 86–65 in the second round of the West Regional.

The Aggies will play in the Sweet 16 for the sixth time in school history.

The Wolverines earned their spot in Los Angeles after a buzzer-beating win over Houston in the second round.

Teams have not met since the 1962 season and have never met in the NCAA tournament.

Here's how to watch Thursday's game.

How to Watch

When: Thursday, March 22, 7:37 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: You can watch on March Madness Live.