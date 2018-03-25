Duke assistant coach Jon Scheyer has not been offered the head coaching job with Pittsburgh, according to Paul Zeise of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazzette refuting a report by Barstool Sports on Sunday.

Matthew Steinbrink of Rivals.com also added there was "no such offer" on Sunday night. CBS Sports' Gary Parrish said Scheyer is not even a candidate.

Scheyer has no experience as a head coach. He played at Duke from 2006 to 2010 before going unselected in the 2020 NBA draft. He spent some time playing the D-League before heading to Europe to briefly play for Maccabi Tel Aviv. He joined Krzyzewski's staff as a special assistant in April 2013 and then replaced Steve Wojciechowski, who departed for the head coaching job at Marquette in April 2014.

Duke's season concluded on Sunday with an overtime loss to Kansas in the Elite Eight. After the game, Scheyer tweeted, "Thank you to our Duke family, fans, and community for your incredible support this season. This one hurts, obviously, but very proud of this team. Congrats to Kansas on a heck of a win."

Pitt has been looking for a replacement after firing Kevin Stallings on March 8. Stallings went 16-17 in his first season and then 8-24 this season, including a 0–19 record in ACC games.