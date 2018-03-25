Where is the 2018 Final Four?

The 2018 NCAA tournament is winding down with just four teams remaining at the end of Sunday, March 25. The Final Four will take place Saturday, March 31 in the Alamodome in San Antonio. The National Championship will be played Monday, April 2 in the Alamodome.

This marks the fourth time in which the Alamadome will host the Final Four. The last time that the semifinals took place in San Antonio was 2008. Kansas defeated Memphis for that year's national championship title.

The other years that San Antonio has hosted the Final Four are 1998 and 2004.

Last year's Final Four was hosted at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. North Carolina won last year's championship but will not defend its title after being knocked out in the second round of the tournament at the hands of Texas A&M.

Next year's Final Four will be played in Minneapolis.