Report: Ohio State Forward Keita Bates-Diop To Enter NBA Draft

Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop will reportedly enter NBA draft

By Scooby Axson
March 26, 2018

Ohio State junior forward Keita Bates-Diop will forego his final season of college eligibility and enter the NBA draft, reports ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA draft will take place June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Bates-Diop, 6'7", 235-pounder from Normal, Illinois is currently No. 52 on Jeremy Woo's Big Board.

NBA
2018 NBA Draft Big Board 5.0: Top 80 Rankings as NCAA Tournament Marches On

Bates-Diop, 22, averaged 19.8 points and 8.7 rebounds in 34 games this season for Ohio State in winning the Big 10's Player of the Year award.

He shot 48% from the field and 36% from 3–point range.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now