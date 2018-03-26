Ohio State junior forward Keita Bates-Diop will forego his final season of college eligibility and enter the NBA draft, reports ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA draft will take place June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Bates-Diop, 6'7", 235-pounder from Normal, Illinois is currently No. 52 on Jeremy Woo's Big Board.

Bates-Diop, 22, averaged 19.8 points and 8.7 rebounds in 34 games this season for Ohio State in winning the Big 10's Player of the Year award.

He shot 48% from the field and 36% from 3–point range.