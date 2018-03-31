Villanova broke the record for the most three-pointers in a single Final Four game with 14 three in its semifinal against Kansas on Saturday night.

Eric Paschall made the record three for the team a little over a minute into the second half.

The Wildcats' 13 threes in the first half tied the record.

The Wildcats also set the single-season three-point record in the first half with 449 threes. They took 33 shots in the first half, 26 of which were three-point attempts.

Seven different players made three pointers in the half.

Kansas struggled to respond to the barrage of threes, and the Wildcats led the Jayhawks 47–32 at the half.

