Here Are the Lyrics to 'One Shining Moment'

The classic song was written by David Barrett. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 02, 2018

It's one of the most recognizable songs associated with college sports: David Barrett's "One Shining Moment."

The song plays at the end of the NCAA tournament every year, over a video montage capturing the most memorable moments—from the joyous to the heartbreaking—of the tournament. 

Here are the lyrics:

The ball is tipped
and there you are
you’re running for your life
you’re a shooting star
And all the years
no one knows
just how hard you worked
but now it shows…
(in) One Shining Moment, IT’S ALL ON THE LINE
One Shining Moment, THERE FROZEN IN TIME

But time is short
and the road is long
in the blinking of an eye
ah that moment’s gone
And when it’s done
win or lose
you always did your best
cuz inside you knew…
(that) One Shining Moment, YOU REACHED DEEP INSIDE
One Shining Moment​, YOU KNEW YOU WERE ALIVE

Feel the beat of your heart
feel the wind in your face
it’s more than a contest
it’s more than a race…

And when it’s done
win or lose
you always did your best
cuz inside you knew…
(that) One Shining Moment, YOU REACHED FOR THE SKY
One Shining Moment​, YOU KNEW
One Shining Moment, YOU WERE WILLING TO TRY
One Shining Moment….

Here's what the song sounds like.

Make sure to sing along when this year's tournament concludes. 

