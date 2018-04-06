Notre Dame's national championship hero Arike Ogunbowale appeared on the Ellen show Friday and got the biggest surprise.

Ellen brought out NBA legend and Ogunbowale's own idol Kobe Bryant to surprise her.

He gave her a signed jersey for herself and one for her dog named Kobe after the two talked about the women's NCAA tournament.

She also played 2-on-2 with Ellen, Kobe and Ice Cube.

Ogunbowale called the experience a "dream come true."

The junior guard hit two crucial shots at in the women's NCAA tournament to cement her place in college basketball history.

She hit the buzzer beater in the semifinal that sent undefeated UConn home in an overtime victory. Kobe was at the game rooting for UConn.

"I didn't want to give them a chance to get the ball," Ogunbowale said after the UConn game. "I went into Mamba mentality. Kobe's here, so that's what I tried to channel."

Then in the national championship, Ogunbowale hit the game winner to give Notre Dame its second national championship.