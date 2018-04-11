An Indiana Taco Bell Asked Romeo Langford to Become a Hoosier

Apparently the way to "Live Mas" is by becoming a Hoosier.

By Jenna West
April 11, 2018

Five-star high school shooting guard Romeo Langford is the top uncommitted recruit in the nation, and an Indiana Taco Bell is doing its part to lure him to the Hoosiers.

A sign outside the restaurant on Tuesday suggested that Langford "Live Mas. Choose IU."

The fast food restaurant is located in Sellersburg, Indiana, which is about 13 miles from Langford's hometown of New Albany. 

The shooting guard is the last top-10 recruit from the class of 2018 that remains undecided. Before the end of April, Langford will decide where to go to school. In November, he revealed he narrowed his list down to Indiana, Kansas and Vanderbilt.

 

