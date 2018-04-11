Five-star high school shooting guard Romeo Langford is the top uncommitted recruit in the nation, and an Indiana Taco Bell is doing its part to lure him to the Hoosiers.

A sign outside the restaurant on Tuesday suggested that Langford "Live Mas. Choose IU."

Sellersburg Taco Bell has chimed in on the recruitment of Romeo Langford. #iubb pic.twitter.com/jB7JlbLXLT — Andy Luther (@andyluther300) April 10, 2018

Apparently the best way to "Live Mas" is by becoming a Hoosier.

The fast food restaurant is located in Sellersburg, Indiana, which is about 13 miles from Langford's hometown of New Albany.

The shooting guard is the last top-10 recruit from the class of 2018 that remains undecided. Before the end of April, Langford will decide where to go to school. In November, he revealed he narrowed his list down to Indiana, Kansas and Vanderbilt.