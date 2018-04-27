Former Louisville Signee Brian Bowen Invited to NBA Combine

Bowen is one of the players at the center of the FBI investigation into college basketball and could still potentially be ruled eligible to play at South Carolina.

By Andy Staples
April 27, 2018

Brian Bowen, the former Louisville signee who is one of the players at the center of the FBI investigation into college basketball, has been invited to the NBA combine.

Jason Setchen, the attorney representing Bowen as he deals with the NCAA fallout of the investigation, said Bowen received the invitation Friday. The 6'7" wing from La Lumiere High in La Porte, Ind., is currently enrolled at South Carolina. He has declared for the NBA draft, but he hasn’t hired an agent and hasn’t decided whether he’ll stay in the draft. “He’s excited he was selected,” Setchen said of the combine, which takes place in Chicago from May 16–20. “He’s appreciative of the opportunity to show what he can do.”

Bowen would like to play for the Gamecocks next season, but that would require the NCAA to declare him eligible. That might be difficult for the former McDonald’s All-American known in U.S. Department of Justice charging documents as “Player-10.”

The DOJ has accused Adidas executives Jim Gatto and Merl Code, agent runner Christian Dawkins and financial advisor Munish Sood of funneling $100,000 to Bowen’s father, allegedly so the younger Bowen would sign with “University-6” (Louisville) and then become of client of Sood and of Dawkins’s firm when he went pro. The younger Bowen told ESPN in December that he didn’t know anything about the payments. After the DOJ arrested Gatto, Code, Dawkins and Sood and revealed the Louisville connection in September, Louisville officials decided to fire basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich.

Bowen has until 11:59 p.m. on May 30 to decide whether he wants to remain in the draft pool or attempt to play in college next season.

