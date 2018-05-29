Former Maryland basketball player Cliff Tucker was killed Monday morning in a car accident in Texas.

Tucker was 29.

Tucker played for Maryland from 2007-2011, appearing in 131 career games. He led the Terrapins in three-point makes as a senior in 2011.

According to CBS4 in El Paso, Tucker was involved in a one-vehicle accident while traveling back to town from San Antonio.

The Maryland basketball family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Cliff Tucker ('11). Our hearts go out to the Tucker family during this time.



We love you Cliff.



Authorities say that a tire blew out in a van that Tucker was riding in. The van hit a median on Interstate 10 and rolled over.

Three people, including Tucker died in the accident, and five of the seven people in the van were ejected from the vehicle. None were wearing seat belts.

“He was one of those guys that when you coached them — he’d do stuff to make you mad, I think he did it on purpose,” former Maryland coach Gary Williams said to the Baltimore Sun. “But you couldn’t stay mad at him. He had that smile. He had a genuine great sense of humor, and I think he was popular with the other players."