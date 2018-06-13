Top recruit Charles Bassey committed to Western Kentucky and will reclassify to the class of 2018, the school announced.

Bassey is a potential 2019 lottery pick, according to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo. The 6–foot–11, five-star center played for Aspire Academy in Louisville, Ky. This season as a junior, he averaged 19.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game.

"After discussing this opportunity with my parents, I feel that this is the best decision for me," Bassey said in a Western Kentucky news release. "Rick Stansbury was the first coach to offer me, and I'm comfortable here. I know Coach Stansbury will push me and I want to be a part of rebuilding this program. I'm looking forward to the challenges that college brings and hope to help us win the conference."

We've got a new member in the WKU family. Hilltopper Nation, please help us welcome five-star center Charles Bassey, who will reclassify and join the Tops in the 2018 class! #GoTopshttps://t.co/ww90KMHDU9 pic.twitter.com/WgfqWpACEB — WKU Basketball (@WKUBasketball) June 13, 2018

The Nigeria native has been rated as a top-five prospect across ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.com.

Before playing at Aspire Academy, Bassey spent two years at St. Anthony Catholic School in San Antonio, Texas.