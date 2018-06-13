Potential 2019 Lottery Pick Charles Bassey Reclassifies, Commits to Western Kentucky

Top recruit Charles Bassey committed to Western Kentucky and will reclassify to the class of 2018.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 13, 2018

Top recruit Charles Bassey committed to Western Kentucky and will reclassify to the class of 2018, the school announced

Bassey is a potential 2019 lottery pick, according to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo. The 6–foot–11, five-star center played for Aspire Academy in Louisville, Ky. This season as a junior, he averaged 19.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game. 

"After discussing this opportunity with my parents, I feel that this is the best decision for me," Bassey said in a Western Kentucky news release. "Rick Stansbury was the first coach to offer me, and I'm comfortable here. I know Coach Stansbury will push me and I want to be a part of rebuilding this program. I'm looking forward to the challenges that college brings and hope to help us win the conference."

The Nigeria native has been rated as a top-five prospect across ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.com. 

Before playing at Aspire Academy, Bassey spent two years at St. Anthony Catholic School in San Antonio, Texas.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)