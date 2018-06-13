Top recruit Charles Bassey committed to Western Kentucky and will reclassify to the class of 2018.
Bassey is a potential 2019 lottery pick, according to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo. The 6–foot–11, five-star center played for Aspire Academy in Louisville, Ky. This season as a junior, he averaged 19.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game.
"After discussing this opportunity with my parents, I feel that this is the best decision for me," Bassey said in a Western Kentucky news release. "Rick Stansbury was the first coach to offer me, and I'm comfortable here. I know Coach Stansbury will push me and I want to be a part of rebuilding this program. I'm looking forward to the challenges that college brings and hope to help us win the conference."
The Nigeria native has been rated as a top-five prospect across ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.com.
Before playing at Aspire Academy, Bassey spent two years at St. Anthony Catholic School in San Antonio, Texas.