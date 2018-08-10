Duke's Mike Krzyzewski Has No Concerns Over Zion Williamson's Weight

The internet lost its mind when it was announced last week that incoming Duke freshman Zion Williamson is listed at 6’7” and 285 pounds.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 10, 2018

But all that poundage isn't worrying coach Mike Krzyzewski.

"He’s graceful," Krzyzewski said Friday on a conference call, according to Zagsblog. "His lateral movement and speed and anticipation is off the charts. He can drive, he can post up, he understands the really game well. I know that everyone has watched him on YouTube with all the dunking and obivously that’s impressive but he’s a heck of a basketball player."

"At that weight or approximately that weight, he moves as fast as anybody, jumps higher than anybody and he’s alert," Krzyzewski added. "We’re not talking about someone who has excess body fat. This is a kid that’s in pretty darn good shape and just has a man’s mass. It’s more mass and strength than any type of excess weight. I’m not concerned about that. He’s done really well."

Williamson, a five-star forward, is regarded as the most famous prospect in the class of 2018. He has drawn hundreds of thousand of views on YouTube clips of his highlights and has more than one million Instagram followers.

He'll join a Duke power lineup that features R.J. Barrett, Cameron Reddish and Tre Jones.

